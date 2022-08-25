The continuous rush of energy increases and inflation close to 8% – almost 80% due precisely to the surge in the prices of energy raw materials – puts around 120,000 companies at risk between now and the first six months of 2023 of the tertiary market sector and 370 thousand jobs.

This is what we read in a note from Confcommercio-Imprese for Italy which estimated the impact of recent increases in energy and inflation on companies in the service sector. Among the most exposed sectors, the retail trade – in particular the medium and large food distribution which in July saw electricity and gas bills quintuple – catering and hotels with triple increases compared to July 2021, transport which in addition to expensive fuels (+ 30-35% from the beginning of the pandemic to today) are now having to stop the methane gas vehicles due to the increase in raw material prices; but the freelancers, travel agencies, artistic and sporting activities, business support services and the clothing sector are also heavily affected by this situation, which, after a marginally favorable sales season, is now at having to endure substantial increases. Overall, spending on energy for the tertiary sectors in 2022 will amount to 33 billion euros, triple compared to 2021 (11 billion) and more than double compared to 2019 (14.9 billion). A scenario that is of great concern and which, in the absence of specific interventions and new support measures, risks – also in light of the further restrictions in the supply of gas announced by Russia – of expanding the number of companies that could go out of business and cause a sharp slowdown in the economy in the second half of the year.