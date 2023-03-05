Massacre of migrants, the mayor of Crotone Vincenzo Voce writes a letter to Giorgia Meloni

An invitation, a prayer to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to come to Crotone “as a mother” to see “the bodies of the children who died in the shipwreck”. The author of the appeal is the mayor of Crotone, Vincenzo Vocewho wrote a open letter after the Prime Minister declared that she was evaluating the next Council of Ministers in Cutro. “I saw her crying in a broadcast, maybe she’s moved here too over the last child’s body found in these hours” says the mayor toberaking latest news. “It’s a mother’s invitation, even a private one.”

Shipwreck of Cutro, the mayor of Crotone in the letter to Giorgia Meloni: “We are waiting for you”

here is the full text of the letter:

“Dear President Meloni, we waited a week, the Crotone community struck by enormous pain, waited for a message from you, a phone call from you, a nod from you. In this week the people of Crotone have gathered in pain for the victims of a huge tragedy and in every way, even with a simple prayer, bringing a flower or a note, they wanted to show their closeness and solidarity. Humanity probably won’t raise the quality of life rankings but it certainly makes us proud to belong to a community that has been able to demonstrate how solidarity and openness towards each other are inalienable and indispensable values. These people were waiting for a testimony of the presence of the State, which came very high from the Head of State.

But the government was missing, you were the president. So I ask her, if you have not decided to bring your closeness as prime minister, come to Crotone and take her to your mother. Get to know what was experienced in a sports hall destined for life and which has turned into a place of pain and tears. Come and share, as a mother, the pain of other mothers, of children without parents, of women, men, children who had a hope and now don’t even have that anymore. I don’t blame her for not having come as Prime Minister, surely she will have had other important commitments. Then come privately, if you like, as a citizen of this country. Come to this city that has expressed very strongly the feeling of remaining human. To look at people as people and not as numbers. Because those coffins that have no name yet are not numbers. We look forward to it.”

