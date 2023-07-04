Dear planes, Mister Prices scolds the companies: “Anomalous increases, you have to explain”. Here are the routes in the viewfinder

TURIN. Meeting between the Guarantor for price surveillance, Benedetto Mineo, and the main airlines (Ita Airways, Ryanair, Malta Air, Aeroitalia, Easyjet, Neos and Wizz Air) to analyze the dynamics of the average prices of airline tickets in recent months on domestic routes. And in the light of last May’s Istat data, which recorded average increases of 40% on an annual basis, the Guarantor asked the companies for “precise explanations on price dynamics” and “in particular on certain routes which have seen an anomalous variation . The answers, the Guarantor urged, must be provided within 10 days. At the center of the Mimit checks above all the trend of ticket prices of some routes that connect the cities of Rome and Milan, with Venice, Palermo, Catania and Cagliari.

The Guarantor announced that the next meeting of the Commission for price monitoring will be held on Thursday 20 July and will serve, we read again, to compare the data provided by the companies with those already available.

