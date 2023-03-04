Attacks on students in Florence, Sister Monia Alfieri: “None of us see the fascist danger”

“He only intended to calm students’ spirits and nothing else.” So Sister Anna Monia Alfieri religious and legal representative of the Marcelline Institute of Culture and Languagesshe addressed in an open letter addressed to the principal Annalisa Savino, of the Leonardo da Vinci scientific high school in Florence, theater a few days ago of an attack on some students.

“The controversies, the physical violence, the scuffles arouse in me sad and dramatic echoes of a past in which many young people lost their lives in the name of anarchist, communist or fascist ideology. – he writes Sister Anna Monia Alfieri, one of the most accredited voices on the problems of the organization of training systems -. When you decided to write to your students – he continues – I imagine and hope that you meant to address them without making any attack on the Italian state, on the legitimately elected government, on the people of the ministers. His writing has probably been misunderstood both by those who have heard themselves called a fascist and by those who have felt absolved as a communist”.

Sister Anna he did not “glimpse” in the writing “an ideological reading, let alone an invitation to the boys who have been beaten by their comrades from the right-wing collectives to do worse to avert the fascist danger that none of us see”. However, “as an expert principal – she writes again – I believe she intended to calm the spirits of the students, all of them, by teaching that ideas are not affirmed with violence, far from it. Every form of ideology has caused death, material and spiritual destruction. Needless to mention that all our right-wing politicians have distanced themselves from fascism, just as our left-wing politicians have distanced themselves from communism. The same faults, the same wrongs that must be recognised, deprecated, denounced”.

“I am convinced that the events that took place in your city could be a golden opportunity to free our schools and universities from distorted, ideological and wholly personal readings. I dream of a free country, citizens capable of respecting the institutions, of not using one’s role, the reality that they should serve to feed the guerrillas with the sound of likes or collected signatures. – he concludes Sister Anna Monica Alfieri – Dearest Headmaster, we need educators, we need teachers possessing culture, the real one, the one that presents a historical period, the thought of a philosopher, an ethical argument in an objective way, having the courage to express one’s opinion without imposing it, without discriminating, without mocking. This is the school Italy needs. Otherwise, the imposition that generates a desire for revenge, hatred and oppression will continue. We collaborate so that the school can once again become a laboratory and forge of ideas, respecting everyone’s visions”.

