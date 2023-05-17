“Dear rent? Don’t become a talk show: politics requires responsibility”

Dear rents, protests continue. Pisani (National Youth Council): “Italy should look to European winning models”

They continue student protests over high rents in the main Italian cities. One question, that ofhousing emergencywhich is not new, but is recurring now that theinflation has skyrocketed. The debate on the right to education returns to fire the news and press releases of all stakeholders who bring forward grievances and who clamor to be heard and to do something, today, not in a few years.

Because we are one of the European countries where the right to study is guaranteed less from the point of view of public investment. Why do we have a graduate rate that is a tail light in the EU rankings. However, it is important to reiterate that “the phenomenon affects not only young students, but also young workers” he declares Maria Cristina Pisani, President of the National Youth Council (CNG).

The informed opinion of the facts further expands the factors on which it is good to focus in the dialogue with politics and institutions. It is no coincidence that Italy holds the record of most Neet (young people who do not study and do not work ed). The interview of Affaritaliani.

What do you think of the ongoing protests to shine the spotlight on high rents, how can the right to study and the right to housing be reconciled?

We are a consultative body, therefore we are not part of the movement but we represent young Italians and as such, we have started discussions with the representatives of the university organisations. Thanks to this brainstorming, we are formulating the most inclusive proposal possible to submit to the government, thanks to the intermediation of Minister Abodi who immediately proved to be open and available.

What are the problems to be tackled in the appropriate institutional settings?

Starting from the topical theme of the shortage of accommodation for students, the broader issue is upstream and concerns the increase in the rent of private lease contracts. In support of this, it is necessary to intervene on the state supplementary fund for scholarships which, although it was increased in the last budget law, continues to be small compared to the number of beneficiaries, or in other words, it does not allow ” cover” all the people who meet the formal requirements to access it. However, the rental fee to the detriment of drivers is not the exclusive prerogative of young students but also of young workers and obviously, of the unemployed.

