Dear rents, (semi) diefront of Meloni. The 660 million for housing is skipped

Dear renters, the government runs for cover: here’s what happened

The Meloni government’s amendment to the so-called “Pa decree” which released 660 million eurosprovided for by the Pnrr funds, for student accommodation it was withdrawn because it was rejected due to unfamiliarity with the subject matter. This is what the chairman of the Constitutional Affairs commission of the Chamber announces, Nazario Pagano (Forza Italia), which is examining the decree together with the Labor Commission. But the government runs for cover and, to avoid the risk of inadmissibility, announces in a note its intention to deposit the amendment in question in another decree (No. 51/2023 on public bodies and social solidarity). The latter will be presented and examined this week by the Constitutional Affairs and Budget Commissions of Montecitorio.

“No reverse“, reads the press release of the Ministry of University and Research. A mess caused by a wrong formal passage, but on which the Governa tries to reassure: “The will to proceed with the resources for university housing remains absolutely confirmed “. While awaiting the reaction of the students, who have been pitching tents in various Italian universities for weeks as a sign of protest against the unsustainable rents of some cities, the oppositions are attacking.

