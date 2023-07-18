Dear Sparkasse, give the customer the choice!

Such measures will certainly improve the bottom line. But they also scratch the Sparkasse’s image as a service provider close to the people. Although these institutes sometimes seem a bit dusty and sluggish, they have so far been one of the few retreats for analog bank customers. If the savings banks now also get rid of the machines as a fee-free oasis, then there is little that separates them from the online banks. They are also sawing the branch they are sitting on, as many a customer maintains a savings bank account to be able to withdraw money free of charge nationwide.

The main victims are older customers, for whom the walk to the nearest staffed branch is too far. You use the ATM around the corner for basic services. They often don’t have much to do with online banking. Many of them are afraid that they might press the wrong key on the computer and that their mistake will no longer be so easy to undo. In the worst case, they are stuck in a call center loop until they give up in frustration.

