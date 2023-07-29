Dear summer, the billboard-prices are coming soon. 18% of citizens give up on long journeys

With the expensive summer, families are forced to change habits. The holidays of the Italians will not only be more expensive, but also shorter, and despite cutting the nights away from home, spending on holidays will be more expensive than last year by as much as 1.2 billion euros. This was stated by Assoutenti, commenting on the study on summer price increases released today by Demoskopika.

“The very strong price increases in the air transport, accommodation and holiday package sectors profoundly change the holiday habits of Italians – explains the president Furio Truzzi – If on the one hand the number of citizens who will take a holiday remains stable compared to 2022 in the summer period, on the other hand the tendency is to cut spending by reducing vacation days”.

“Suffice it to say that the percentage of Italians who this summer will only be able to afford a weekend or at most three nights away from home, goes from 4% last year to 18% in 2023 – continues Truzzi – But the share of those who will spend up to 7 nights out, up from 63% in 2022 to 56% this year. And the paradox is that despite the reduction in holiday days, spending will be higher: the 2023 summer holidays will cost Italians 1.2 billion euros more than in 2022, albeit with fewer nights away from home”.

Meanwhile, to try to stem the rise in fuel prices, the billboard on prices arrives. The start is scheduled for August. “Everything that favors transparency and simplification in the communication of prices to consumers is positive, but the light should be focused on the speculations that take place before the fuel arrives at the distributors”. This was stated by Assoutenti, commenting on the decision of the TAR regarding the entry into force of the obligation to display average prices by fuel distribution plant managers, which will start on August 1st.

“It is right to guarantee transparency to citizens, but the real problem of fuel prices creeps into the phase that goes from the purchase of oil to its refining up to the sale of petrol and diesel at the pump – explains the president Furio Truzzi – Passages in which they accumulate unjustified mark-ups that generate enormous extra profits for oil companies and intermediaries and increase the price of distributors, and on which there is a complete lack of transparency. It would be interesting to understand how the price of fuel changes in the various stages of the supply chain, and who really gets rich on the pockets of consumers when the price lists at the pump do not follow the oil trend in any way” concludes Truzzi.

