Death Andrea Purgatori, the bluff of yellow in summer. Who was at the funeral

In Piazza del Popolo, a crowd of friends and colleagues but also of ordinary people who appreciated his writings and TV programmes, flocked to the Church of the Artists to pay their last respects to Andrea Purgatori. To welcome the coffin, brought inside by a fire brigade picket (“because it was in a fire brigade barracks that he spent his evenings at the beginning of his career waiting for news“, explained his son Ludovico), his three children – Edoardo, Victoria, and Ludovico – his ex-wife Nicole Schmitz and his partner Errica Dall’Ara.

Tv, cinema, friends and lots of flowers

Many floral tributes to the journalist and author, including wreaths from SIAE and the association of families of the victims of Ustica. And many exponents from the world of journalism, TV, cinema and civil society: the publisher Urbano Cairo, the director of La7 Andrea Salerno (among those who also bore witness during the religious ceremony), the director of TgLa7 Enrico Mentana, Roberto Saviano (“Andrea taught us that being a journalist means knowing how to choose a side, choosing the truth with passion, rigor and without fear”, he told reporters as he entered the church), Diego Bianchi aka Zoro, Massimo Giletti, Massimo Gramellini, Luca Telese, Francesco Pannofino, Enrico Vanzina, Mogol, Laura Boldrini and the magistrate Nino Di Matteo.

The homily of Fr Walter Insero

In his homily, Don Walter Insero, rector of the basilica of Santa Maria in Montesanto, recalled his activity on several fronts, as a journalist, screenwriter, TV host, writer, “always in search of the truth”. During the celebration, the three children also took the floor, moved by recalling the lesser known and more private aspects: “the big heart”, “anxiety, which was the fear of seeing the people he loved suffer”, “the surly character, which was armor”, “protagonism” in his professional life which, however, never took away from his presence in the family in the decisive moments. Upon leaving the church, a big, last applause from the many present accompanied the departure of the coffin.

