death anniversary of Mahsa Amini

On 16 September 2022, five days before her twenty-third birthday, the Iranian of Kurdish origin Mahsa Amini, was killed in Iranian police custody.

Arrested on September 13 in Tehran for wearing the hijabconsidered “too loose,” died on September 16 after spending three days in a coma in hospital due to a brain hemorrhage.

Some testimonies claim that the girl would have been beaten by the police and hit her head following the beatings he suffered. Mahsa Amini has become the symbol of the struggles for women’s rights in Iran and her death has sparked widespread, numerous and lasting protests across the country.

A few days ago, it seems that Mahsa Amini’s thirty-year-old uncle was also arrested in the girl’s hometown. For the anniversarymore protests are expected across the country.

Cover photo EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

