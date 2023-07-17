Death in Venice on a day of celebration drowns a 28-year-old: a hellish tale

Tragedy in Venice, a 28-year-old drowned boy dies. The story

Tragic epilogue for the party most loved by the Venetians, the Redeemer. Last night at the end of the fireworks, as more than 4,000 vessels began to cast off, a 28-year-old boy, Richard Nardinarrived with a small boat from Cavallino Tre Porti, collided with a briccola and, thanks to the considerable wave motion, he fell into the water and never surfaced again. The two girls who were on board with him, both unharmed, immediately sounded the alarm. In the stretch of water where the tragedy occurred, between the islands of San Giorgio and that of San Servolo, the Police premises and the Fire Brigade. Unfortunately, however, for the boy there was nothing to do: his body was fished up lifeless by divers. The local police now have the task of reconstructing the dynamics of the accident and assessing whether third parties are responsible for the tragedy.

Tragedy in Venice, the feast of the Redeemer “sold out” to tourists and deserted by the inhabitants of the lagoon

