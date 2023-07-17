Death, philosophy and irony: here is ‘A levella, Totò’s most loved poem

‘A level, the full text of Totò’s most beloved poem. Business giveaway

“Every year, on November 2nd, there is a custom for the deceased to go to the Cemetery. Everyone ll’adda fà chesta crianza; everyone adda tené chistu penziero.

Every year, punctually, on this day of this sad and sad anniversary, I too go there, and I adorn the marble niche of ‘e zi’ Vicenza with flowers.

This year an adventure happened to me… after having made the sad homage. Madonna! Yes, I’m hanging, and how scary!, but a little bit of anemia and cure.

‘Oh fact is who, listen to me: closing time was approaching: I, tome tome, was about to go out throwing an eye on some burial.

“Here sleeps in peace the noble marquis lord of Rovigo and Belluno daring hero of a thousand exploits who died on 11 May 1931”

The coat of arms with the crown covering everything……under a cross made of lamps; three maces and roses with a mourning list: cinnamon, cannelotte and six lights.

The grave was right on the spot and this gentleman was standing in that small, abandoned grave, without even a flower; as a sign, only a cross.

And he touched the cross as soon as it read: “Esposito Gennaro – netturbino”: watch it, you just killed me without even a light!

This is the life! ‘ncapo me penzavo … who has had so much and who nun ave nothing! Stu poor maronna expected even all’atu munno was a beggar?

While I fantasized about this thought, it was already almost midnight, and I remained a prisoner, dead and scared…before the cannelots.

All at once, what’s the point? Ddoje shadows approaching from my side…Penzaje:this done to me seems strange…Stongo scetato…am I sleeping, or is it fantasy?

Ate what a fantasy; era ‘o Marchese:c’o’ tubbo,’a caramella e c’o’ pastrano;chill’ato apriesso a hoist a bad tool; all stinking and cu ‘nascopa mmano.

And chillo is certainly don Gennaro…’omuorto puveriello…’o scupatore.’Int’a stu fatto i’ nun ce veco clear:I know’ he dies and if they collect at what time?

Putevano sta’ a me quase ‘nu palmo, quanno ‘o Marquis se fermaje ‘e botto, s’avota e tomo tomo..calmo calmo, he said to don Gennaro: “Young man!

From you I would like to know, vile bastard, with what audacity and how you dared to have yourselves buried, to my shame, next to me who am noble!

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

