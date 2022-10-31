Listen to the audio version of the article

Injuries at work are increasing, but deaths are decreasing. In the first nine months (January-September), Inail registered 536,002 complaints, ie 35.2% more than in the same period of 2021. Of these 790 resulted in a fatal outcome. The figure of deaths at work is down by 13.2% compared to the first nine months of a year ago. On the other hand, there was an increase in the number of professional pathologies reported, which amounted to 43,933, up by 8.6%.

The pandemic factor

The pandemic factor continues to have an impact on the data, according to the Institute: the growth in accidents is in fact partly due to the increase in accident reports from Covid-19 and partly to the growth of “traditional” accidents, both on the occasion of work and in itinere. The decrease in fatal accidents is instead due in part to the noticeable lower weight of deaths from contagion, which, however, is countered by the simultaneous increase in deaths in transit.

Injuries



Injuries reported to Inail in the first nine months were 536,002, up by 35.2% compared to 396,372 in 2021. Extending the comparison back in time, this is an increase of 46.2% compared to to 2020 and by 14.4% compared to 2019. In 2022 both the cases at work and those in progress increased, where there was a jump of 20.5%, from 53,509 to 64,459. In particular, there was a + 33.3% in the Industry and services management (from 339,466 cases in 2021 to 452,566 in 2022), a -3.2% in agriculture (from 20,297 to 19,651) and a + 74.2% in the State Account (from 36.609 to 63.785). The sector where injuries have increased the most is healthcare (+ 132.3%), followed by transport and storage (+ 112.8%). The increases concern all ages, with a particular concentration in the 40-59 age group.

Deaths at work

The deaths at work reported to Inail in the first nine months were 790, 120 less than the 910 in 2021 (-13.2%). The drop only concerns deaths at work, which fell from 731 to 574 due to the lower weight of deaths from Covid-19. However, deaths in progress increased from 179 to 216. The decrease mainly concerned Industry and services (from 767 to 668 complaints), followed by the State Account (from 45 to 25) and Agriculture (from 98 to 97).

Occupational diseases

There were 43,933 occupational diseases in the first nine months, an increase of 3,463 cases (+ 8.6%) compared to 2021. The pathologies of the osteo-muscular system and of the connective tissue, those of the nervous system and of the ear are the first three reported occupational diseases, followed by tumors and diseases of the respiratory system.