Debito, Giorgetti to Lindner: “Serious rules are needed”. Ita, Mef-Gentiloni axis

Giorgetti meets the German Lindner: support requested for former minister Franco’s candidacy for the EIB

Stability pact, public debt, military spendingil changing of the guard at the European Investment Bank and the chapter – always hot – of Ita and Lufthansa: the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgettibefore the start of the works on G20 in New Delhi (India), he spoke with the German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, putting many dossiers on the table. First of all the economic situation of the two countries and the new rules of Stability pact.

According to what Mef sources report, reported by the main press agencies, Giorgetti confirmed the agreement on the need to start a path for debt repayment according to realistic rules, sustainable and serious; reiterating his yes to proposal to rationalize other economic interventions also in light of the growth of both countries. Italy then reiterated its commitment to support bringing back the peace in Ukraineunderlining the need to take action – as soon as possible – to deduct increases in defense spending from the Pact.

Ita-Lufhansa dossier, German support and the Giorgetti-Gentiloni axis

But not just the Stability Pact. Giorgetti also asked his German colleague for support for the EIB candidate Daniele Franco“and trained technician free from political influences”. Only last August 30ththe Italian government confirmed the candidacy of the former minister to the Economy Daniele Franco to the presidency of European Investment Bank, convinced of the validity of the proposal also in the wake of the European consensus. Finally, in the conversation between the head of the MEF and the German Finance Minister, the “hot” dossier of Ita-Lufthansa that again did not receive the green light from the European competitiona necessary act to materialize the agreement already signed a few months ago.

On the topic of Italy, Giorgetti would also have asked the EU Commissioner for “help”. After Paolo Gentiloni received in recent days strong criticism from top government officials– first the vice-president of the Council Matteo Salvini, who accused him of not wearing the national team shirt on EU tables, then those of the Prime Minister Meloni, according to which Gentiloni would not have an eye towards his country – the Minister of Economy tried to distance himself: “I don’t want to get involved in the political attacks that come to you and I’m not interested in judging”, the head of the MEF is said to have said to Gentiloni, as revealed by the Corriere della Sera.

While, according to what he also writes the messengerwould have advanced one precise request on marriage between the Italian and German airlines: the dossier is apparently gathering dust on the desk in the Competition offices of the European Commission. Giorgetti asked for “a hand as an Italian, not for me, but for the country”. “We must understand why Ita’s dossier is incredibly, inexplicably stuck in the Commission rooms. An unacceptable delay”. And he reminded the former Italian prime minister: “You rushed us, we closed, but Lufthansa and Ita cannot leave because Vestager is frozen”.

