Debon Securities: Gold will still have strong upward momentum in 2024. Provider Zhitong Finance

Debon Securities: Gold still has strong upward momentum in 2024

In a recent research report released by Debon Securities, it has been predicted that gold still has strong upward momentum in the year 2024. This comes against the background of increasing global uncertainty and the continued willingness of central banks to allocate gold, providing long-term support for gold prices.

The report highlights three main factors driving this momentum. First, the willingness of central banks to allocate gold remains high, providing long-term support for gold prices. Second, the U.S. bond risk premium may permanently rise, further strengthening the safe-haven properties of gold. Third, the report emphasizes the importance of understanding the seasonal patterns of gold and looking for opportunities with high certainty to intervene.

The traditional framework for gold pricing, which was anchored by the actual interest rate of U.S. debt, has seen significant changes in recent years. The linkage between gold prices and real interest rates on U.S. debt has weakened since 2022. Factors such as rising liquidity premiums and inflation premiums have interfered with the effectiveness of the real interest rate pricing framework. These changes have caused a shift in trader behavior and changes in major trader dynamics. As a result, the asset pricing framework has become invalid, prompting a need for an auxiliary verification of gold prices from a trader’s perspective.

For buyers such as central banks and sovereign funds, the historical status and safe-haven properties of gold are the main driving forces for gold purchases. And in 2022, the amount of gold purchased by global central banks exceeded historical records, leading to the decoupling of gold prices from real interest rates.

In addition, the report highlights that the trading behavior of institutional investors, as well as the purchasing behavior of gold retail consumers, are also significant factors impacting the trajectory of gold prices.

While the forecast for gold remains optimistic, the report also includes a risk warning. It cites potential risks such as overseas inflation rebounding beyond expectations, global economic prosperity exceeding expectations, and an easing geopolitical situation.

As gold continues to be a sought-after commodity with strong upward momentum, the research report by Debon Securities provides valuable insights for investors and traders navigating the complex landscape of gold pricing in 2024.

