Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-11-03 10:57:25 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

According to the Debon Securities Research Report, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, together with the Ministry of Education and other departments, jointly released the Action Plan for the Integration and Development of Virtual Reality and Industry Applications (2022-2026), which provides guidance on the development path and goals of the subsequent domestic virtual reality industry. Make clear plans. Debon Securities said that under the catalyst of heavy policies, the domestic market is expected to usher in development opportunities. The development of domestic VR brands and industrial chain enterprises deserves attention. Recommended: Skyworth Digital, Luxshare Precision, Goertek, Zhaowei Electromechanical, Guoguang Electric.

Debon Securities: The virtual reality industry welcomes policies to catalyze the domestic market or become an important growth engine