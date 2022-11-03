Home Business Debon Securities: The virtual reality industry welcomes policies to catalyze the domestic market or become an important growth engine
Business

Debon Securities: The virtual reality industry welcomes policies to catalyze the domestic market or become an important growth engine

by admin
Debon Securities: The virtual reality industry welcomes policies to catalyze the domestic market or become an important growth engine

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-11-03 10:57:25

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

According to the Debon Securities Research Report, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, together with the Ministry of Education and other departments, jointly released the Action Plan for the Integration and Development of Virtual Reality and Industry Applications (2022-2026), which provides guidance on the development path and goals of the subsequent domestic virtual reality industry. Make clear plans. Debon Securities said that under the catalyst of heavy policies, the domestic market is expected to usher in development opportunities. The development of domestic VR brands and industrial chain enterprises deserves attention. Recommended: Skyworth Digital, Luxshare Precision, Goertek, Zhaowei Electromechanical, Guoguang Electric.

Debon Securities: The virtual reality industry welcomes policies to catalyze the domestic market or become an important growth engine

Debon Securities Research Report stated that recently, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, together with the Ministry of Education and other departments, jointly released the “Action Plan for the Integration and Development of Virtual Reality and Industry Applications (2022-2026)”, which provides guidance on the development path and goals of the domestic virtual reality industry in the future. Make clear plans. Debon Securities said that under the catalyst of heavy policies, the domestic market is expected to usher in development opportunities. The development of domestic VR brands and industrial chain enterprises deserves attention. Recommended: Skyworth Digital, Luxshare Precision, Goertek, Zhaowei Electromechanical, Guoguang Electric.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Interview with Minister Bianchi: “In case of contagion, only the class will go to Dad. No more entire institutions at home "

You may also like

The stock exchanges today, November 3rd. Price lists...

6.1-inch small screen Snapdragon 8 Gen2 flagship is...

Fed, Powell phrase on terminal rate triggers Treasuries...

It is said that the production of the...

For the made in Italy the weapon of...

[Xiang about the Yangtze River Delta]Over 80% of...

Focus Analysis | China Unicom and Tencent set...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 02.11.2022

The concentration of investment banking business of securities...

Amazon leaves the $ 1 trillion club. Title...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy