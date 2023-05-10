Debt ceiling in the US: Suddenly the showdown becomes a real danger

Et is certainly not the first time that warnings of the catastrophe have been issued in Washington DC. The USA is threatened with insolvency on June 1st – again. Because the government debt of the world‘s largest economy regularly exceeds the legal upper limit. If it is not raised, national bankruptcy would be inevitable. So far, this has always been avoided, albeit after sometimes tough negotiations.

This time there is great concern that things could turn out differently. US President needed to raise the debt ceiling Joe Biden Republican approval in the House of Representatives. They link their votes to conditions that Biden does not want to meet. And nobody seems to want to give in.

On Tuesday afternoon (local time), the US President therefore invited the leaders of Congress to the White House for negotiations. But the long-awaited breakthrough did not materialize. “I haven’t seen any new movement,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said after the meeting. And Biden said there’s been a lot of fuss and games over the past few days. “And that’s going to continue for a while.”

A default could have devastating consequences

The next meeting has already been scheduled for this Friday. But time is running out. According to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, insolvency could be imminent as early as June 1 – in three weeks. It would be an unprecedented emergency if Democrats and Republicans couldn’t come to an agreement.

According to experts, a default could have devastating economic and financial consequences. Retirees in the US would then have to worry about their pensions. The White House itself warns that hundreds of thousands of jobs could be lost in the short term.

And in the event of a prolonged payment default, more than eight million people would lose their jobs. Economic output would fall by six percent.

But that’s not all: rating agencies could downgrade the creditworthiness of the USA significantly, interest rates are likely to skyrocket and stock prices plummet. The rating agency Moody’s recently warned that if there is no agreement in the debt dispute, “the ensuing chaos in the global financial markets would be overwhelming”.

Republicans want to cut government spending

So far, the horror scenario has not seemed to have any impact on the stock markets. During similarly tense negotiations in 2011, however, the market-wide S&P 500 index fell more than 16 percent in the five weeks before the cap was raised.

Above all, Republicans are pushing Biden to cut government spending. “I asked the president a simple question, does he not think we can find savings somewhere,” McCarthy said. However, Biden will not allow the debt ceiling to be used to force budget concessions.

He did not deviate from this position on Tuesday either. The 80-year-old only wants to discuss spending cuts after the debt limit has been raised – without conditions.

Biden’s G/-participation is in jeopardy

The Republicans recently passed a spending cut bill in the House of Representatives. It’s expected to bring in around $4.5 trillion — including by partially eliminating tax breaks for green investments.

The US government around Biden last year with the so-called Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) around 370 billion dollars as a funding program for green technologies. However, the recent Republican law has no chance of approval in the Democratic Senate, and the White House has already threatened to veto it.

An announcement by Biden also shows how serious the situation is now. He left open whether he would make the upcoming trip to Japan for the G-7 summit if there was no solution by then. Biden plans to travel to Hiroshima for the Group of Seven summit on May 19-21, where the world‘s leading economies will discuss the war in Ukraine and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

“I remain confident, but of course this is the most important item on the agenda,” Biden said after the meeting. He will stay until the problem is resolved if the talks are “on the brink”.

McCarthy badly needs success

Behind the US President’s uncompromising attitude is likely to be an election campaign strategy. In the recent past, Biden has repeatedly portrayed Republican spending cuts as unreasonable.

On Wednesday, Biden is traveling to Westchester County, New York, where he plans to speak about how much the spending cuts passed by Republicans in the House of Representatives would affect teachers, the elderly and veterans, for example.

And McCarthy also needs success badly. In particular, the ultra-right Republicans in the House of Representatives are putting a lot of pressure on the 58-year-old. Earlier this year, his opponents within the party embarrassed him when McCarthy was elected Speaker of Parliament after 15 ballots.

Biden still has an ace up his sleeve

However, US President Biden still has an ace up his sleeve – at least if you follow the legal opinion of the Democrats. Biden could therefore simply continue to borrow money without a vote in Congress – and this to pay for Debts use.

In doing so, he could invoke the 14th Amendment, which states that the “legitimacy” of government debt “must not be called into question”. Such a step would also be unique so far – and therefore by no means certain.

Some Democrats, on the other hand, claim that Biden is even constitutionally compelled to invoke the amendment. “Biden must act boldly to keep the economy from crashing,” said Democratic finance expert Jon Cooper. According to US media reports, Congressman Jamie Raskin, who is also a constitutional scholar, also considers such a solo effort to be lawful.

On Tuesday, however, Democrats and Republicans agreed on one thing. There should not be a short-term extension of the debt limit. So there has to be a permanent solution – or none at all.