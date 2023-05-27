Debt ceiling: USA is threatened with insolvency on June 5th

USA is threatened with insolvency on June 5th
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has updated her warning of a possible US default. Based on the latest data, Parliament must raise the debt ceiling by June 5th. President Joe Biden is optimistic.
Dhe deadline for raising the US debt ceiling is later than previously expected. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday the deadline would be extended to June 5. Previously, it had been assumed that an impending US default would have to be averted by June 1st.
Still, in a letter to Congress, Yellen again warned against inaction on raising the borrowing limit will have serious consequences. The Democratic government and Republican opposition are seeking a compromise that would allow Republicans to agree to a debt ceiling hike in exchange for cuts in fiscal 2024. Weeks of negotiations have so far gone without a breakthrough.
“We’re close and I’m optimistic,” said US President Joe Biden on Friday afternoon (local time) in the White House. He hopes for a clarification of the dispute “before the clock strikes twelve”.
Opposition leader McCarthy spoke of “progress” in the talks. Several US media had previously reported that the government and the Republicans would come closer in the dispute that had been going on for months. According to this, the debt ceiling could be raised for two years and thus beyond the presidential election of November 2024.
In return, there will be cuts in certain government spending. That’s what the Republicans, who hold the majority in the House of Representatives and can block an increase in the debt limit, are demanding.
“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.