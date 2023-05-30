Home » Debt dispute in the US – Biden and McCarthy seal debt deal – News
US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have signed a compromise bill to avert US defaults.

Previously, there had only been talk of a “provisional agreement”. “Speaker McCarthy and I have reached a bipartisan budget agreement that will prevent the worst crisis — a default for the first time in our country’s history,” Biden said on Twitter on Sunday (local time).

The deal was “good news” for the American people, Biden continued. He called on Congress to immediately pass the deal to raise the US debt ceiling through 2025 in exchange for significant spending cuts. A vote in the Chamber is scheduled for Wednesday.

The bill must be passed in both chambers of Congress – the House of Representatives and the Senate – and signed by the President as soon as possible, so that the US government does not run out of money.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently warned that the money could run out on June 5th. This was preceded by an intense dispute that even prompted Biden to cancel trips abroad.

Approval in the House of Representatives likely

McCarthy spoke of an “agreement worthy of the American people.” President Biden is also behind the text, “so I think many Democrats will vote for it.”

Approval in the House of Representatives on Wednesday is likely, but not guaranteed. The situation in the chamber is particularly muddled because the Republicans have a very narrow majority.

The compromise that has now been reached is intended to effectively freeze the size of the federal budget, which the Democrats under Biden actually wanted to increase.

