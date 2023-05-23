Debt dispute in the USA – Not much works without national debt – News

The US currently owes $31.5 trillion. Once again, the political parties are arguing about a new debt ceiling. But why do countries go into debt, and why does anyone still give money to a highly indebted country?

Why is the USA always on the verge of national bankruptcy? It is a political control instrument in the USA that is actually supposed to guarantee that the national debt does not grow immeasurably. Therefore, the Republicans and the Democrats regularly have to negotiate a new upper limit. If this does not succeed, the debts are “frozen” and the state is effectively insolvent. So far, however, an agreement has always been reached, albeit sometimes a few weeks late.

Still no agreement

open box

Box zuklappen



In the bitter US debt dispute, there is still no agreement between President Joe Biden and the Republicans. Republicans want Biden to push for cuts in social services, for example, in return for an increase in the debt ceiling. But Biden’s Democrats don’t want that. Instead, they want to close “tax loopholes” – specifically: tax the rich more heavily. Republicans are opposed to this. According to forecasts by the Treasury Department, the US government is threatened with default from the beginning of June. If it really came to that, it could result in a global financial crisis. A US default would damage confidence in the creditworthiness of the world‘s largest economy. (dpa)

Why doesn’t the same thing happen in Switzerland? In Switzerland, the control instrument is called the “debt brake”. This stipulates that the state will not spend more in a year than it is estimated to be able to earn again. Exceptions are possible, but the money must be paid back over a period of time. The long-term goal is to reduce debt. The population approved the debt brake in 2001 in a referendum.

Despite the debt brake, Switzerland also has over 100 billion francs in debt. Why? All countries are indebted to some degree. That’s not wrong either. The state has many tasks: for example creating and maintaining infrastructure, education, social welfare, internal and external security. All of this costs an enormous amount of money – especially major projects like the Gotthard Base Tunnel a few years ago. At the same time, citizens and companies should not be burdened too much with taxes and fees. So it is important to find a kind of balance.

Who does the US owe the money to anyway? The creditors are other states, banks, insurance companies, pension funds, but also other companies and private individuals. The biggest creditor at the moment is Japan, ahead of China. The small but financially strong Switzerland is in 7th place. In return, these creditors receive government bonds, i.e. securities with a certain term. The debtor – i.e. the USA – guarantees repayment after the term has expired and pays interest on the loan.

Individuals with debts do not get credit. Why is it different for states? The US is considered a good debtor. You pay on time. In addition, the enormous economic output, the state assets and the still high political stability of the USA are enough guarantees for many investors that it will stay that way. Because the whole world is so closely networked economically, there are also tangible political and economic interests of other countries in giving money to the USA. Conversely, the USA also buys government bonds from other countries.

See also Baker Hughes with the Italian Rosetti Marino: memorandum of understanding for the energy transition A gigantic bet on the future

open box

Box zuklappen



The US national debt is essentially a legal Ponzi scheme and a giant bet on a bright US future. Because states are not immune to actually becoming insolvent. Iceland, Greece and Argentina are prominent examples from the recent past. The US itself has been effectively bankrupt twice in the last 200 years. And when such a huge economy as the USA collapses, it pulls everyone else into the maelstrom.

Isn’t this huge deficit in the US dangerous? Currently not. A country’s debt is measured as a percentage of its economic output. Because the USA is an economic powerhouse, it is not even in the top 10 of the largest debtors. In the long run, however, the mountain of debt can definitely become a problem. Economic crises, political turbulence and climate change could theoretically bring down the mountain of debt at some point.