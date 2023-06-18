Debt, EU split. Tremonti: “Reform after the vote, Berlin violates the rules”

Stability pact, the EU is split on the reform wanted by Ursula

Europe is split over the reform of the Stability Pact. La Stampa explains why: “North against South. Hawks against doves. But above all: Paris against Berlin. The most classic of divisions, which cuts the Old Continent in two along a horizontal axis, re-emerged forcefully in the first official discussion between the Ministers of Finance on the reform of the Stability Pact designed by the European Commission. Dividing the two blocks is the proposal to introduce an annual minimum target, the same for all, for debt reduction. An instrument which, however, seems to be in contradiction with the spirit of the reform, based on personalized return paths and bilaterally negotiated by the individual capitals with Brussels. But for the Nordic front it is a fundamental question: a minimum cut of the debt must be guaranteed”.

The Pact that has been suspended certainly needs to be changed. Reason would like that, realistically expected a structural change in European politics, the changeover should take place after the European elections”. This was stated by Giulio Tremonti, president of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chamber, interviewed by ‘La Stampa, regarding the debate on the reform of the stability pact drawn up by the EU Commission. And Tremonti proposes: “after the experiences made with Eurobonds with Covid, it is reasonable that alongside the necessary reduction of debts, the golden rules of the golden rule should be developed. A more serious thing than the so-called good debt, the deduction from the calculation of debts starting from investments in defense and for the environment. It is not very different from what was proposed in 2003 with the Eurobonds speaking of infrastructure and military defence”.

“Cutting the debt is right – observes Tremonti – But before deciding how to do it, you have to ask yourself how it came about. And why he has grown so much over the decade. We need to understand who is responsible and how the ECB practiced Picasso-style surrealism. Without anamnesis you cannot arrive at a diagnosis “she argues in the face of Germany’s request to modify the stability pact with an automatic debt reduction mechanism.

“Today we see that ‘whatever it takes’ has become whatever it mistakes’ – adds the former Economy Minister – with the ECB financing governments by buying their public debts, with interest rates going below zero, with the transition from billions to trillions. All this was like the transition of painting to the surreal Picasso Style. With vices instead of virtues, liquids instead of solids, debts instead of capital. The ECB bought the government’s debts bypassing the basic euro rule that forbids it”.

