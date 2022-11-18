Debt-to-GDP ratio to over 200% by 2040? In reality, for a few days now, BTP rates have been falling, as has the BTP-Bund spread.

The general plunge in government bond yields, caused by the continua fears about the onset of a global recession, has not spared even the bonds made in Italy. So much so that yesterday the 10-year BTP rates fell below the 4% threshold.

However, economic fundamentals are what they are, e the word default continues to be associated with Italy.

From a few hours ago is the article published on Bloomberg, directly from Bloomberg Economics: “What Happens If Italy Slides Toward Default?” that is to say, “What happens if Italy goes towards default?”

Signed by David Powell e Jamie Rushthe article goes beyond the decline that BTP rates are reporting these days, also because this does not change the fact that the Italian debt has been “Achilles heel of the euro area” .

So far, Italy has gone well given that, in recent years, “inflation (from the Eurozone) it was too low, which prompted the ECB to launch massive asset purchases (BTP included, if not primarily)“. These purchases “they have brought down the debt financing costs incurred by the Rome government”. And even for quite some time, so much so that there were warnings about the fact that the value of the BTP was now inflated.

But now things are completely different. “Now the battle of monetary authority – or of the ECB – against inflation has put the nation’s debt on an unsustainable trajectory. And things could get worsegiven that the ECB could find it difficult to solve the problem on its own”.

“Unsustainable debt, baptism of fire for the Meloni government”

The result is that “the new government of Italy, with Giorgia Meloni in charge, is preparing for a baptism of fire“writes Bloomberg in the article.

“With yields going up (aside from the bearish parenthesis of the last few days, the interest rate trend is rising), the debt-to-GDP ratio is set to rise to almost 190% of GDP by 2040, compared to the current 150%. And up to 215% in the worst case scenario.



It is not ignored that, “In the month of january (when there was the Draghi government), that number (150%) was expected to decrease even if slightly in the same period of time (i.e. from now to 2040).

How could such a disastrous outlook for state coffers be avoided? The two experts point out that “sstabilizing the debt-to-GDP ratio would require the primary budget (the difference between tax revenues and expenditure on public investment and services) rose to 3% of GDP, from this year’s 1.8% deficit”.

But this shot “it would require the application of strict austerity measuressomething that is unlikely to be accepted by the voters”.

The Nexus Expectations of Euro area rates higher and debt-GDP Italy is tight.

Bloomberg explains in this regard that, “rather than reflect the irrational fear of a breakup of the euro, our calculations show that 3/4 of the jump in yields was supported by expectations of a rate hike”.

Also because according to investors the ECB has its hands tied and “will be forced to do more to keep inflation under control” (bringing it down primarily to that 2% target which is still so far away).

The European Commission itself, in its latest forecasts, he confirmed that he is not at all optimistic about the trajectory of Italy’s debt and deficit.

Brussels provides in this context interest expenses on debt growing to 4% of GDP from 3.6% in 2021, due to higher yields on BTPs, a factor that will make it difficult for the ECB Governing Council to agree that Italy’s debt is sustainable, a sine qua non condition for activating its new anti-crisis tool (known in Italy how anti-spread shield, or save BTP, known in technical terms as the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI).

“Eventually, probably, the TPI tool will be activated, but only when Italy has negotiated with its European partners“. So, “expect drama”, which could unfold in different ways.

“If the crisis explodes, a solution could take the form of a fiscal consolidation, or debt mutualisation, or debt write-down: even a mix of these three measures. And, until then, Italy’s tighter conditions for accessing finance would exacerbate the slowdown caused by the energy crisis.”

Debt-GDP: with the ECB and BTP interest rates booming

In the same recent article dedicated to the public debt backbone and the outlook on BTPs, Bloomberg wrote weeks ago that Brussels could reassure the markets about the sustainability of the Italian debt: but not without receiving something in return.

For instance, the EU could force the Meloni government to cut public spending. In this case, Italy would play its part, and the ECB could be convinced to activate the anti-spread shield in its favor.

Another option could be to devalue the BTPs, practically resorting to the restructuring of the Italian public debt: but of course it would be a shock move for the Italian banking system, besieged by the doom loop problem.

In all, Bloomberg had indicated, the Italian banks they have more than 400 billion euros in public debt, 15% of the total : which means that any devaluation-haircut of the BTPs would force the banks themselves to launch new recapitalization operations, or capital increases.

In the article that associates Italy with the word default, Bloomberg recalls today that “the rates of 10-year BTPs have surpassed the level prevailing prior to the emergency meeting of the ECB Governing Council in June, and is now hovering around the highs tested before the central bank launched its huge bond-buying program in 2014..

And the problem is that “Italy’s debt service cost will jump sharply, with the expiry of old BTPs and the issue of new government bonds. At the moment Rome expects interest expenses equal to about 4.3% of GDP. This percentage it will nearly double to 8.2% by 2040 in our unchanged scenario, which uses current market expectations regarding interest rate trends.

And obviously – is Bloomberg’s invitation –, something will have to change before then”.

“Our baseline scenario sees Italy returning to a primary surplus of 1.3% of GDP by 11-2031from the 1.8% deficit in 2022, to then maintain that value until 2040”.

It should be remembered that, “on average, in the period between 2002 and 2019, the value of the primary surplus was 1.3%, but that period was characterized by a long period of fiscal austerity which will again be difficult to revive”.

In fact, “Italy is expected to nearly triple its primary surplus to 3% of GDP, only to stabilize the debt-to-GDP ratio; and the last time the country was forced to tighten its belt in a manner close to that described, its constituents quickly kicked out the Prime Minister Mario Monti, inaugurating a long period of political instability”.

Keep an eye on the relationship between ECB rate expectations and BTP yields

The problem is the relationship between interest rate expectations and BTP yields.

In remarking that, “if the BTP rates have risen is was mainly due to expectations of higher interest rates in the euro area, which have risen in tandem with inflation“, Bloomberg noted that “financial markets have priced in monetary tightening by the ECB that would lead the deposit rate up to 3% in 2023, before slowing to 2.75%“. Is that “these expectations affected the increase in 10-year BTP rates by approximately 75%”.

In this context, “the situation – warn David Powell and Jamie Rush, respectively euro area economist at Bloomberg Economics in London and chief economist for Europe at Bloomberg Economics London – it is already extremely difficult for Italy, and a crisis could erupt at any moment.”

But there seems to be no end to the worst and “the risk is that high inflation will persist and that traders expect a rate hike by the ECB up to the levels expected for the United States or the United Kingdom“.

If these fears materialize,”for Italy it would be a disaster. Any increase in debt financing costs by 100 basis points would lead the debt-to-GDP ratio to rise to 215% of GDP by 2040”.

Among other things, it is the warning that Italy must not do too much “reliance on the ECB”: “the introduction of TPI anti-spread shield implies that, for its activation, in the specific case Italy’s debt must be considered sustainable. And through any lens you want to see itconsidering tax plans and the level of risk-free interest rates, Italy’s public debt is not sustainable”.

Of course, the ECB could also remain at the forefront of Italy’s defense but ultimately, according to Bloomberg, one will be needed “political solution”and obviously, as the past teaches, characterized by moments of drama.

It is remembered that “the disputes between Brussels and Rome over Italy’s public finances led the Italian economy to contract in the last quarter of 2019, due to the widening of spreads. And that was also a relatively benign period for the euro area as a whole. This time instead Italy’s crisis could be much worse, at a time when the entire euro bloc is sliding into recession”.