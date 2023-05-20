Debt negotiations came to a sudden halt, U.S. stocks turned lower, Powell hinted at a pause in raising interest rates next month, U.S. bonds jumped, the yuan counterattacked, and intraday rose more than 600 points- WSJ

22
- Debt negotiations came to a sudden halt, U.S. stocks turned lower, Powell hinted at a pause in interest rate hikes next month, U.S. debt jumped, and the RMB counterattacked, rising more than 600 points in the session Wall Street news
- 5 major events in today’s financial market: Debt Ceiling Negotiations Made Steady Progress Pay Attention to the G7 Summit Provider Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- Opening: U.S. stocks open slightly higher, the market focuses on Powell’s speech Sina
- U.S. stocks rise, boosted by positive developments in debt ceiling talks Wall Street Journal
- Yingwei Financial Market Express: The US debt ceiling issue is expected to reach an agreement by the end of this week! Market tensions eased By Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
