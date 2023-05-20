Home » Debt negotiations came to a sudden halt, U.S. stocks turned lower, Powell hinted at a pause in raising interest rates next month, U.S. bonds jumped, the yuan counterattacked, and intraday rose more than 600 points- WSJ
Debt negotiations came to a sudden halt, U.S. stocks turned lower, Powell hinted at a pause in raising interest rates next month, U.S. bonds jumped, the yuan counterattacked, and intraday rose more than 600 points- WSJ

  1. Debt negotiations came to a sudden halt, U.S. stocks turned lower, Powell hinted at a pause in interest rate hikes next month, U.S. debt jumped, and the RMB counterattacked, rising more than 600 points in the session Wall Street news
  2. 5 major events in today’s financial market: Debt Ceiling Negotiations Made Steady Progress Pay Attention to the G7 Summit Provider Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
  3. Opening: U.S. stocks open slightly higher, the market focuses on Powell’s speech Sina
  4. U.S. stocks rise, boosted by positive developments in debt ceiling talks Wall Street Journal
  5. Yingwei Financial Market Express: The US debt ceiling issue is expected to reach an agreement by the end of this week! Market tensions eased By Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Tesla has increased the price of the Model S/X long-life version by 30,000 yuan-Tesla Tesla electric car

