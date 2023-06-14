Debt rules don’t have to be at the expense of investments

According to the Ifo Institute, the aim is to soften the rules, which have been broken again and again without any noticeable consequences. According to the researchers, if the rules are too rigid, investments could well be hampered. But if you are flexible, there could be positive effects, but also increasing debt. The European debt rules have been suspended since 2020, initially because of the corona pandemic and later because of the consequences of the war in Ukraine, but are expected to take effect again from 2024.