The International Monetary Fund is calling on states to exercise more budgetary discipline. The “Fiscal Monitor” contains many sentences that could help Finance Minister Lindner in the dispute over the 2024 federal budget. But the debt ratios play into the hands of his negotiating partners.

BFederal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has only been in Washington for a few hours when he thinks he has everything he needs for the coming weeks in Berlin. The big topic in the corridors is the global debt situation. “The International Monetary Fund has issued a very strong recommendation to consolidate budgets,” said Lindner at the IMF’s headquarters, where the world‘s finance ministers and central bank governors meet until Friday.

In view of the changed monetary policy of the central banks and the rise in interest rates, the pressure to consolidate is growing. This statement should be taken very seriously, said Lindner, and the federal government takes it “extremely seriously”. The IMF’s “Fiscal Monitor”, which is more than 100 pages long, contains even more of those sentences that could help Lindner in the dispute over the 2024 federal budget, which is expected to last until June, with the cabinet colleagues of the traffic light government.

The latest crises have taught the world community how important it is to be able to support citizens and companies at the crucial moment, write the experts around IMF Director Vitor Gaspar. This is exactly why it is so important after crises not to keep accumulating new debts, but to create scope again to be able to react just as powerfully to the next shock, wherever it may come from.

The IMF sees the global economy in a tense situation. The bank, whose primary purpose is to ensure global financial stability, is concerned about the recent turmoil in banks in the United States and Europe, as well as persistently high inflation rates.

It is all the more important that the governments do not exacerbate the situation with their debt policies. “A tighter fiscal policy allows the central banks to raise interest rates less than they would actually be necessary,” write Gaspar and colleagues. The states then also benefited from this if they had to pay less interest to service their debts.

The points are similar to those arguments that Finance Minister Lindner has been using for weeks to urge his coalition partners from the SPD and the Greens to exercise more budgetary discipline. He points to a billion-dollar gap in the plans for the 2024 federal budget, which the ministerial colleagues must close by the time the draft law is presented in mid-June.

But not only Lindner finds arguments for his position in the IMF’s Fiscal Monitor. The representatives of a relaxed spending policy, the advocates of more, not less, debt for the transformation of society, for climate protection and digitization can discover points that they could hold up to Lindner in the coming weeks.

The IMF forecasts for the debt ratios of other countries should be right at the top. Because it is noticeable that by no means all countries see the debt as a problem. For Germany, the experts assume that the debt ratio, i.e. the share of national debt in economic output, will fall from 67.2 percent this year to 59.6 percent by 2028.

Recession predicted in Germany

Others, on the other hand, apparently want nothing to do with budget discipline, above all the United States and China. In the United States, the debt ratio will rise from 122.2 percent this year to 136.2 percent in 2028 – that would be higher than during the corona pandemic in 2020. In China, the ratio is even expected to rise from 82.4 percent in shoot this up to 104.9 percent by 2028.

And another point in the IMF papers, which were published on the occasion of the spring conference, bothers Lindner: the growth forecast for Germany. The IMF assumes a contraction, a recession in 2023. “That doesn’t match our expectations,” said Lindner. The federal government is more oriented towards the small plus that is predicted by the German research institutes.

