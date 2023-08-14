Home » Decaro: “From us mayors, the go-ahead for all the tenders, the government is not ready”
Business

Decaro: “From us mayors, the go-ahead for all the tenders, the government is not ready”

by admin
Decaro: “From us mayors, the go-ahead for all the tenders, the government is not ready”

“We were told earlier that some projects weren’t going well. Then that there were particular difficulties in the South and for nursery schools. And in the end, when it clearly emerged that there would be no significant delays concerning us, and that we had already managed to award the vast majority of the works on schedule, we learned that the government intends to transfer 13 billion of resources to Repower Eu of the Municipalities out of a total of 16 billion, which will be assigned to large state companies”.

See also  ū(00709)չPT Creative Retail Amerta ȫѷйɱ_ƾƵ_֤ȯ֮

You may also like

Exor-Philips agreement, and the Dutch stock soars after...

Federal Network Agency wants lower electricity fees for...

For Italian companies, the fast network is a...

Insolvency on the construction site: the crisis of...

U.S. Crude Oil Price Peaking as Demand Worries...

Companies expect higher wages for 2024

Trading opportunities on the stock exchange: analysis of...

Investment theme robotics involves a lot of effort

Pnrr: Vele di Scampia, cycle paths and suburbs...

Professional “Accompanying People” to Drive Digital Transformation in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy