Home Business December begins with a sting on petrol and diesel prices in the wake of the Meloni excise decree
Business

December begins with a sting on petrol and diesel prices in the wake of the Meloni excise decree

by admin
December begins with a sting on petrol and diesel prices in the wake of the Meloni excise decree

The beginning of December coincides with a substantial increase in petrol and diesel pump prices. In fact, the increase in excise duties on petrol, diesel and LPG, envisaged by the Meloni government with the excise decree. It basically goes to halving the discount that had been launched by the Draghi government to fight fuel prices.

Excise duties on petrol thus rose from 47.84 to 57.84 cents per litre, those on diesel from 36.74 to 46.74 euros per litre, those on LPG from 18.26 to 26.67 cents per litre. Considering that the excise duty also appliesVAT at 22%l’pump price increase for petrol and diesel will be 12.2 cents per litre.

This means, calculate the Codaconswhich on the basis of today’s fuel lists, petrol in mode served it will go from an average of 1.801 euros per liter to 1.923 euros/litre tomorrow, while diesel will drop from 1.885 euros to 2.007 euros/litre, breaking through the psychological threshold of 2 euros. For the self, pump prices for green fuel will go from an average of 1.650 euro/litre today to 1.772 euro tomorrow, diesel from 1.733 euro/litre to 1.855 euro/litre. For a full tank of petrol or diesel, the higher cost will be 6.1 euros, with a increase, considering two full meals a month, equal to +146.4 euros per family on an annual basis.

On the other hand, for the state coffers, the increase in excise duties will result in a higher tax revenue of 317 million euros in December according to Assoutenti’s calculations on the effects of halving the cut on excise duties for the treasury considering an average of two full monthly payments per family. In a year, the State can collect about 3.8 billion more.

You may also like

The market demand continues to be poor, and...

Campari accelerating on Tannico. Ready to go up...

It is expected that the nylon filament market...

Stock index futures rose slightly, IM main contract...

Peugeot 408: the road test of the sedan...

The market generally reflects that the transaction is...

Bags, Europe is off to a good start...

Euro-dollar closes best month since 2010: parity regained...

Asia equities supported by the Fed, Tokyo stock...

Fed effect on Wall Street, Dow Jones jumps...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy