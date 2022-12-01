The beginning of December coincides with a substantial increase in petrol and diesel pump prices. In fact, the increase in excise duties on petrol, diesel and LPG, envisaged by the Meloni government with the excise decree. It basically goes to halving the discount that had been launched by the Draghi government to fight fuel prices.

Excise duties on petrol thus rose from 47.84 to 57.84 cents per litre, those on diesel from 36.74 to 46.74 euros per litre, those on LPG from 18.26 to 26.67 cents per litre. Considering that the excise duty also appliesVAT at 22%l’pump price increase for petrol and diesel will be 12.2 cents per litre.

This means, calculate the Codaconswhich on the basis of today’s fuel lists, petrol in mode served it will go from an average of 1.801 euros per liter to 1.923 euros/litre tomorrow, while diesel will drop from 1.885 euros to 2.007 euros/litre, breaking through the psychological threshold of 2 euros. For the self, pump prices for green fuel will go from an average of 1.650 euro/litre today to 1.772 euro tomorrow, diesel from 1.733 euro/litre to 1.855 euro/litre. For a full tank of petrol or diesel, the higher cost will be 6.1 euros, with a increase, considering two full meals a month, equal to +146.4 euros per family on an annual basis.

On the other hand, for the state coffers, the increase in excise duties will result in a higher tax revenue of 317 million euros in December according to Assoutenti’s calculations on the effects of halving the cut on excise duties for the treasury considering an average of two full monthly payments per family. In a year, the State can collect about 3.8 billion more.