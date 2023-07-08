Economy Decisive energy efficiency class

Houses and apartments that have not been renovated are threatened with a “massive” loss in value

Status: 11:10 a.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Properties in energy efficiency classes A and B (here a house with a heat pump) are price stable

Source: dpa-tmn

The energetic condition of private real estate is increasingly determining the price: According to a survey by the sales portal “Immoscout”, owners are threatened with a loss in value of up to 15 percent for unrenovated properties.

Buildings with a poor energy balance are becoming increasingly unattractive, and the owners could face high losses in value. This is shown by the new figures from the sales portal “Immoscout24”. reported by the magazine “Spiegel”.

According to this, the prices of properties with energy efficiency classes C and D in May 2023 fell by 8 percent compared to the previous year in urban districts, those with an even worse energy class by 5.2 percent. Objects with good classes A and B, on the other hand, are almost stable in price, they have only fallen by around 0.7 percent.

“We expect that properties with energy classes worse than D will be hit even harder,” says Kristian Kehlert, chief analyst at “Immoscout24”. That will happen when it becomes uneconomical for buyers to bring the property up to a C to D standard through renovation measures.

The sales prices actually achieved were not analysed

It is conceivable that this data reflects the situation in an even bettered way. The analysis by “Immoscout24” is based on the asking prices of the real estate platform, not on the sales prices actually achieved.

Many brokers report to the “Spiegel” of even higher price reductions for unrenovated properties. Accordingly, the average declines are between 8 and 15 percent, and in the case of particularly poorly renovated properties even up to 30 percent.

According to the analysis, the price differences between refurbished and non-refurbished properties are increasing enormously. In the metropolises, real estate with energy efficiency class G to H is now on average 35 percent cheaper than real estate with energy efficiency class A. In rural areas the difference is almost 50 percent.

