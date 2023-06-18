Home » Decisive share to Marina and Piersilvio. The will of Silvio Berlusconi
Marina directly owns Holding Quarta, owner of 7.65% of Fininvest, Pier Silvio owns Holding Quinta (7.65%)

Silvio Berlusconi he pre-established the address of the succession contained in the will deposited with the notary Arrigo Roveda of Milan and updated just over two months with the bequest to Marta Fascina. It will be open in a few weeks. The clues about the destination of the available share of 20.2% of Fininvest contained in the Prima, Seconda, Terza and Ottava Holdings, headed by the entrepreneur and which holds 61.21% of via Paleocapa, start right from the assets of the four financial companies. The newspaper Il Messaggero writes it.

And this is the crucial point because Fininvest owns 49% of MFE-Mediaset, 53% of Mondadori, 30% of Mediolanum. The boards of the four holding companies are all chaired by Joseph Spinelli, historical accountant of the Milanese entrepreneur, custodian of all his assets, wealth and even secrets who is also at the top of Immobiliare Idra, the real estate company controlled by Dolcedrago, of which he is vice president, and owns the real estate properties and villas . Dolcedrago was in the knight’s heart, given that he was its president until December 2005 and was forced to resign, as prime minister, due to the law on conflict of interest and the regulation approved by the Antitrust on control procedures for government bodies. But on the board of directors of the four Holdings at the top of the corporate chain there are only Marina and Pier Silvio who alternate in the vice-presidencies: two each with the eldest daughter who is number two in the First and Third while her brother is deputy in the Second and Eighth.

Marina then directly owns Holding Quarta, owner of 7.65% of Fininvest, Pier Silvio owns Holding Quinta (7.65%) while Barbara, Eleonora, Luigi, children of the second marriage with Veronica Lario, are gathered in H14 which heads the 21.42% of the via Paleocapa holding. However, these percentages will have to be calibrated in the light of the testamentary dispositions that Berlusconi has constructed in an orderly manner so as not to unbalance the economic interests of all his children in a dosage which in any case must preserve the leadership of Marina and Pier Silvio, in a framework where among future recommendations , the progenitor should provide for a unitary and unanimous direction in major decisions, especially those concerning the sale of MFE.

