Decline in profits at SRG – Stable reach slows down the downward trend of SRG – News

In its annual result for 2022, the Swiss radio and television company (SRG) recorded a drop in profit of around CHF 21 million compared to the previous year.

It closed with a profit of 27.6 million Swiss francs. In 2021, the company result was around 48.7 million francs.

However, various factors have slowed down the downward trend, the SRG reports.

SRG’s profits have collapsed by almost 50 percent compared to the previous year. At the same time, the implementation of the cost-cutting measures triggered in 2018, advertising revenue from major sporting events and solid TV channel ratings stabilized the financial situation of SRG, according to the announcement.

The fact that two major sporting events took place in 2022, the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the World Cup in Qatar, also had a positive effect, the statement said. Since there will be no major sporting events in 2023, a somewhat sharper decline in commercial income can be expected again.

SRG market shares

open box

Box zuklappen



The market shares of the SRG stations remained stable overall. The market share of the SRF TV stations fell by 0.1 percentage points to 33.4 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year. The reach of the online offers also remained stable. The international online service Swissinfo (SWI) doubled the annual number of visitors to its website from 35 to 70 million during the pandemic and was able to maintain 63 million of them in 2022.

Coverage of the pension fund is a risk

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine created great challenges for SRG. The effects of this international crisis on the SRG are of different nature and would occur at different times, the SRG announced. For example, the sharp increase in fuel prices has a rather small impact on costs. The electricity price increase, in turn, will only make itself felt from the 2024 reporting year with additional costs in the millions.

The strong turmoil on the financial markets had the greatest direct impact on the SRG: the coverage ratio of the SRG pension fund was temporarily around 20 percent lower than at the beginning of the year. The situation has since stabilized somewhat, but it is still a major financial risk and is being monitored accordingly.



