Declining debt/GDP ratio in Italy (144%). Third largest contraction in the EU

Debt in Italy drops to 144%: third largest drop in the EU

In the period between October and December of 2022, the debt-to-GDP ratio in Italy it fell from 145.9% to 144% compared to the previous quarter, recording the third most significant drop in the EU. It makes it known Eurostat.

In the same period the ratio of public debt to GDP of the Eurozone it fell to 91.6%, compared to 93 in the previous quarter. In the EU as a whole it also decreased from 85.1% to 84%. For both the Eurozone and the EU, underlines the statistics office, the reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio is due to an increase in the Pilin absolute terms, higher than that of the Public debt.

The debt/GDP ratio down to 91.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022

For both the euro area and the Ue the decrease in the ratio of public debt to GDP is due to an increase in GDP greater than the increase in public debt in absolute terms. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the ratio between public debt e Pil it decreased both in the euro area (from 95.5% to 91.6%) and in the EU (from 88% to 84%).

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, i debt securities they accounted for 82.5% of the euro area and 81.9% of EU general government debt. Loans made up 14.5% and 15.1% respectively; currency and deposits represented 3% of the euro area and 2.9% of EU public debt. As regards the involvement of governments in lending to certain member states, the share of Igl (government loans) as a percentage of GDP at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 represented 1.6% in the euro area and 1.4% in the Ue.

Compared to the third quarter, seven member states recorded an increase in theirs debt/GDP ratio and nineteen a decrease, while the ratio remained stable in Luxembourg. The largest increases were observed in Estonia (+2.5%), the Netherlands (+2%), Lithuania and Finland (+1.1%), while the largest decreases were recorded in Portugal (-5.9%) , Cyprus (-4.8%), Greece (-4.5%), Ireland (-4.4%) and Austria (-3%).

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, four states recorded an increase in their debt-to-GDP ratio and twenty-three a decrease. The increases in the ratio were recorded in Czechia (+2.1%), Estonia (+0.8%), Finland (+0.4%) and Luxembourg (+0.1%), while the largest decreases were observed in Greece (-23.3%), Cyprus (-14.7%), Portugal (-11.5%), Ireland (-10.7%), Croatia (-10%), Denmark (-6, 6%), Italy (-5.5%), Lithuania (-5.3%) and Spain (-5%).

