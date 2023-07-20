Declining tax revenues are worrying the Federal Ministry of Finance

In the first six months of 2023, tax revenue was almost 400 billion euros, two percent lower than in the previous year. However, experts expect an increase of almost three percent to a good 838 billion euros for the year as a whole.

“The economic indicators continue to show a mixed picture,” the monthly report continued. “With the expected decline in inflation and the wage increases to be expected on the basis of wage agreements, growth in real incomes can be expected again over the course of the year, which should support private consumption.”

