Declining Value of Cuban Peso and Rising MLC: Impact on Informal Exchange Market

Title: Cuban Peso Continues to Depreciate, MLC Surges in Value

Subtitle: Exchange Rates for Strongest Currencies in the Informal Market Highlight Currency Instability

The value of the Cuban peso in Cuba’s informal exchange market is experiencing a continuous decline against major currencies such as the US dollar, the euro, and the Canadian dollar. Moreover, the country’s virtual currency, the Freely Convertible Currency (MLC), has also witnessed a recent surge in value.

According to independent media outlet El Toque’s daily update on July 24, the euro remains stable at an exchange rate of 225 Cuban pesos on the street, while the US dollar also maintains its value at 220 Cuban pesos in the island’s black market. However, the MLC is on the rise, with reports stating that 1 MLC is equivalent to 199 Cuban pesos, almost reaching 200 pesos, which may have already been achieved in certain provinces. Furthermore, the Canadian dollar is notably higher, sitting above 155 Cuban pesos per Canadian bill, owing to the significant influx of Canadian tourists to the island.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) has provided the official exchange rates for the US dollar and euro against the Cuban peso. The BCC states that the official fixed exchange rate for the US dollar remains at 120 pesos, while the euro from the Schengen zone is valued at 133 Cuban pesos. These rates indicate an approximate difference of 100 pesos when compared to the street market.

Additionally, other currencies have their official exchange rates listed by the BCC: the Canadian dollar stands just above 90 pesos, the pound sterling is valued at 154 Cuban pesos (the highest paid currency), the Swiss franc at 138 Cuban pesos, and the Mexican peso slightly above 7 Cuban pesos.

The depreciation of the Cuban peso, as well as the increase in value of the MLC, demonstrates ongoing currency instability in Cuba. As the country grapples with economic challenges and external factors, these exchange rate fluctuations will have significant implications for the population and the economy as a whole.

(Note: The information provided in this article is accurate as of the stated date and may be subject to change.)

