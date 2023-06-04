Home » Decouple or Invest? Swiss companies in China in a dilemma
by admin
HSG professor on companies in China and geopolitical tensions: “Swiss companies are in a dilemma”

On the one hand, geopolitical tensions are increasing, on the other hand, China remains a lucrative market. Tomas Casas, head of the China Competence Center at the HSG, asked how companies are adapting: “It was like riding on a roller coaster.”

A worker at the Chinese branch of the Swiss elevator manufacturer Schindler in Shanghai.

Bild: Keystone/CHINAIMAGES/Weng Lei

After the lifting of the tough lockdowns in China, Swiss companies that are active in China are also somewhat more optimistic again. But the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and congested supply chains have changed their view of the Middle Kingdom, as the “Swiss Business in China Survey 2023″ study by the HSG’s China Competence Center shows. 40 percent of Swiss companies want to increase investments. But they are adapting to the new situation – and are becoming more cautious, says Tomas Casas, head of the China Competence Center.

