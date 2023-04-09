Health, Minister Schillaci against defensive medicine

“Decriminalization of medical errors? From the data we have, most of the lawsuits against doctors end up in a stalemate, in absolution. For this reason the crime must be decriminalized. And then defensive medicine is bad. It leads doctors to prescribe too many tests, floods structures, increases waiting lists. And I tell you as a doctor: it also confuses the treating doctor who has to draw conclusions from many, too many tests”.

This was stated by the Minister of Health Horace Schillaciin an interview with the newspaper “The messenger”regarding the proposal to decriminalize medical errors, with the exception of malice, to limit the so-called defensive medicine.

Tell us he then underlines that “the electronic health record will soon be launched. The clinical history of each citizen will be described. In this way, with the digitized data, treatments will improve because wherever he goes to ask for assistance, in any health facility, the doctor will be able to know immediately his previous situation”.

“Since the first days of my arrival, we have established a continuous relationship with the representatives of general practitioners – Schillaci continues – They are indispensable in the governance of the public health. The bureaucratic burden for general practitioners will be reduced. Without this burden, they will have more time to spend with their patients. To achieve this goal we are working on a legislative provision which will soon be ready and which will also concern the crucial role of pharmacy. With the general practitioners we are also finding formulas thanks to which the younger doctors, the newly hired, can collaborate with the community houses. On community houses – concludes Schillaci – I am confident that all those foreseen by the can be achieved Pnrr. I remember, it’s 1,350. But we may have some funding issues.”

