Dedagroup adds another piece to its offer of solutions for the finance, corporate and public administration sectors and acquires Berma, a company specializing in anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism and risk mitigation processes. The transaction is part of the Group’s development strategy outlined in the 2020-2023 business plan, which in the last two years has seen the acquisition of 8 companies and both organic and external growth, which in 2021 recorded all ‘company a double-digit increase in turnover compared to the previous year. The acquisition follows a twenty-year consolidated partnership between the two companies which, over the years, has shown the added value for end customers and the quality of Berma’s solutions and services, which will now be integrated into the wide range of ” Hub Finance & Data of the Group, a hub for the aggregation of Italian excellence in software and solutions as a service (SaaS), which operates in over 50 countries with more than 4 thousand customers. In particular, these will strengthen the Deda Credit Platform and the Deda Payment Platform – which combine the skills and offer of Dedagroup and its companies, respectively in the field of credit and payment management – covering the entire process. of verification and profiling of the anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism and anti-fraud risk thanks to the monitoring and control of transactions. With this operation, Berma therefore becomes part of the Group’s Finance & Data Hub, integrating its already important control in the management of collections and payments which leverages the strong and strategic synergies existing between Dedagroup Business Solutions, which thanks to the knowledge in-depth analysis of processes and regulations responds to the innovation needs of financial institutions and companies, Piteco, a leader in corporate treasury, Rad Informatica, a software house specializing in credit recovery processes, and Pegaso 2000, a company specialized in software solutions for the world of Credit Finance, subsidized finance and the money market. Marco Podini, executive president of Dedagroup, explains: «The solid competence and constant updating make Berma a reference reality in its market. This acquisition allows us to fully fulfill a successful collaboration that has lasted for over twenty years, consolidating and strengthening our Finance Hub, thanks to the integration of the best solutions on the market for anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism processes. Italy, in this area, appears to be a world-class excellence thanks to a very stringent application of the legislation, and this puts us in an advantageous position, if we consider the current geopolitical context that requires increasingly more controls and checks. punctual. The entry of Berma and the integration of its solutions confirms our goal of positioning ourselves as an enabler of the internationalization processes of Italian companies, offering a complete software suite to face the challenges of foreign markets ». For his part, Adriano Berneri, chairman of the board of Berma, comments: “Anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism and risk mitigation activities have now become crucial for companies, financial institutions and public administration, and the market is acquiring an increasing awareness of these issues. Berma has made history in these areas and I am proud that this year it celebrates the milestone of its first 30 years of activity by joining Dedagroup. I am convinced that being part of a solid group respected by the market will bring new impetus to our growth and will allow us to expand and diversify our customer portfolio, even at an international level ». Berma’s customer portfolio includes some of the main Italian banking operators and has important partnerships with Pythagoras (exclusive in Italy, the Vatican, Malta and San Marino), Refinitiv (London Stock Exchange Group), Bureau van Dijk (Moody’s) and SGR Compliance, and specializes in software solutions related to the fight against terrorist financing, anti-money laundering, Know Your Customer, audit and compliance. In addition to Italy, the company also operates in Luxembourg, Switzerland, Malta, Kosovo, Albania, USA and Mexico.