Deed in July for the rented apartment, how to settle the advance of the coupon?

For the advances of the dry coupon, the same provisions are followed as for the Irpef, whereby the first advance is equal to 40% while the second advance is equal to 60% of the amount paid in the previous year, applying the so-called “historical” method ”. However, as for personal income tax, the “forecast” method can also be applied to the coupon for the calculation when you are sure of collecting less than the previous year, for example when the contract ends in the current year and not there is renewal, or, as in your case, when you sell the property.

