Deep Blue Ventures was born. Funds from EIB and CDP

Venture capital: Deep Blue Ventures is born. Funds from EIB and CDP

Deep Ocean Capital SGR announced the birth of Deep Blue Ventures, a Venture Capital Deep Tech fund created to support startups, spin-offs and more generally innovation initiatives in the aerospace sector with a particular focus on artificial intelligence technologies applied to the healthcare and sustainability sectors. Leading the initiative are emilia garitochairman e co-founder, e Dominic NesciCEO e co-founder.

The fund debuts with a endowment from 40.8 million euros, out of a total funding target of 70 million: the primo closing was subscribed by the European Investment Fund (EIF), part of the EIB group, and by CDP Venture Capital SGR through its Technology Transfer fund – as Corner Investor – together with Blue Ocean Finance and ReItaly21 as Investor.

The prospect is that the bottom is open to the entry of other subjectsprofessional and non-professional investors, who will be able to participate in the investment and growth of the Italian deep tech innovation ecosystem, reads a note.

Between partner of Deep Blue Ventures are there LeonardoESA (European Space Agency), I3P (the incubator of innovative companies of the Turin Polytechnic), the CNR and the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Next to the financial componentformed by the fund, there is a deep tech startup factory, i.e. the ecosystem of venture builders, accelerators, incubators and venture studios which constitutes the industrial component.

