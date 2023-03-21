The Munich startup DeepDrive has developed an electric motor that is said to be more efficient and cheaper than other technologies. There was now money from investors for this.

The founding team of DeepDrive around Managing Director Felix Pörnbacher (ul). DeepDrive

The Munich startup DeepDrive has closed a new round of financing. 15 million euros came together in the Series A round, as founding scene learned from the electric motor manufacturer. The Series A round was led by the BMW Group’s venture capital fund, BMW i Ventures, and the Corporate Venture Capital Unit of Continental AG. Investors also include UVC Partners and Bayern Kapital, who previously held stakes in the startup, and former Audi Chief Development Officer Peter Mertens.

The start-up, which was only founded in May 2021, has developed a new drive technology for electric motors that is intended to increase the range of electric vehicles by 20 percent. At the same time, according to DeepDrive, significantly fewer resources are required for production than with other electric motors. “The efficiency of e-vehicles is one of the biggest challenges for almost all automobile manufacturers,” says co-founder and managing director Felix Pörnbacher. “With our double rotor drive, we were able to develop a key technology that addresses precisely this problem.”

According to its own statements, the Munich start-up is currently working with eight of the ten largest car manufacturers on development projects. With the fresh capital, the company now wants to start industrial production of the engines and continue to grow in terms of personnel. The electric motor with double rotor is scheduled to go into series production by 2026.