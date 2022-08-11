Under the background of “guaranteeing the delivery of buildings and stabilizing people’s livelihood”, Sino-Ocean Group strictly implements the process standards and delivery standards, and continues to maintain the industry-leading level in the delivery areas that are highly concerned by the owners, such as indoor hardcover, facades, and gardens. At the same time, Sino-Ocean Group pioneered the “super site”, allowing the owner to “cloud supervise” the entire construction process, boosting internal and external confidence with Seiko products.

Caption: Beijing Sino-Ocean International Center

In addition, as a domestic practitioner of “building and health“, Sino-Ocean Group took the lead in introducing the international WELL standard in 2015, opening the way to systematically build healthy and harmonious human settlements. As of August 2022, Sino-Ocean has completed WELL registration for 28 projects, of which 13 projects have obtained WELL final certification, becoming a healthy enterprise with the largest number of WELL projects in China, the largest area and a number of “firsts”.

More than 26,000 units were delivered in July before the quality was fulfilled as scheduled

Following the delivery of more than 20,000 units in the first half of the year, in July, Sino-Ocean Group strictly implemented process standards and delivery standards, and completed the delivery of 8 batches of over 6,000 units including Tianjin Yueguangnian and Wenzhou Binhai Tianbo. In the first seven months of 2022, Sino-Ocean Group completed the delivery of more than 26,000 housing units, including a large number of healthy residences such as Yangzhou Ocean Dahe Chenzhang, Tianjin Ocean Kunqifu, Fuzhou Ocean Dongjiang Bay Yuejing, etc., which have been recognized by the owners.

Yangzhou Ocean Grand River Chen Chapter. From the clean and simple building facade, to the nearly 1,000-square-meter central landscape lawn, from the scientifically configured healing garden to the natural waterfront running track, the imagination of a better life has been realized at the moment of returning home.

Tianjin Ocean Kunqi House completed the delivery work with high quality and high standards, and won the praise of the owner. The grand and elegant façade, the children’s playground with many heart-warming details, and a variety of healing plants to relax the body and mind make the owners satisfied and full of surprises.

Jinan Ocean Wanhe House has a 100% on-site room collection rate. The project captures the four elements of mountain, lotus, lake and willow into the garden scene design, takes the middle as the landscape axis, and one axis and four corridors run through the park, creating ten themed courtyards and five-level homecoming rituals, in the bustling main city. Provide a quiet real-world elegant residence.

Fuzhou Sino-Ocean Dongjiang Bay Yuejing ushered in delivery two months ahead of schedule. The ingenious integration of flowers, trees, bricks and stones in the garden forms a well-proportioned, dense and free poetic landscaping. And select suitable vegetation, fully realize the degree of space opening and closing, the combination of high and low, to achieve a natural, romantic, pleasant and comfortable life scene.

Wuhan Sino-Ocean Oriental View of the world, continues the convenient tradition of “handover is the certificate”, more than 1,000 families welcome new homes: a very beautiful façade, a well-defined park, an artistic all-age community, and an extended life scene. The overhead floors… together describe the happiness of home.

The first “Super Live” IP “Building Health” is not only explored

While continuously promoting the high-quality delivery of projects, Sino-Ocean Group has also continued to consolidate product quality, deeply cultivated “construction and health“, and intensively researched healthy products, which has laid a foundation for continuing to maintain industry advantages.

Starting from 2022, Sino-Ocean Group has widely implemented “super sites” in seven business divisions in six major regions across the country. Through the four pioneering systems—safe journey convention, 24H monitoring system, private files for return home, and party member responsibility system, it will cooperate with owners. In the process of building a shared house, the owners are invited to “cloud supervisors”, so that closing the house is no longer like dismantling a “blind box”.

In July, in order to further improve the product creation capability and engineering quality, and continue to promote the implementation of the “super site”, Sino-Ocean Group East China Development Division launched the “Luban Month” activity in 11 projects in 7 major cities, and carried out “Homecoming” to enjoy archives, professional The three major stages of practical skills and online knowledge competition create a competition of strength, inherit the spirit of Luban, and improve the quality of the project.

In August, Sino-Ocean Group launched the “Super August” action in more than 100 real estate projects across the country. By demonstrating product craftsmanship, telling ingenious services, and creating a super offline experience, it continued to implement “super site” and “healthy future factories”, inviting owners to ” “Cloud” supervises, promotes the conversion of online traffic, and helps achieve performance.

Sino-Ocean Group will continue to consolidate the quality of its products, adhere to the concept of “Building Health“, use good construction methods, good standards, good design, and good details to build the unique value of products, adhere to “Building Health” with perseverance, and achieve common growth with ingenuity.