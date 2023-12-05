Deeply promote new industrialization and Guangdong accelerate the construction of a strong manufacturing province_China Net

Guangdong, a major industrial province in China, is accelerating the construction of a strong manufacturing province by continuously improving the “intellectual content,” “green content,” and “gold content” of the industry, deeply promoting new industrialization. With the goal of leading the country in promoting Chinese-style modernization, Guangdong has been focusing on innovation-driven efforts to optimize and upgrade its industrial structure.

Over the past 40 years of reform and opening up, Guangdong has made significant progress in the construction of a modern industrial system, and it has become a unique leader in industrialization development. The province has all 31 manufacturing categories, with 15 of them ranking first in the country, accounting for about 1/8 of the country’s industrial scale.

In recent years, Guangdong has been working on transforming and upgrading traditional industries while also nurturing emerging industries. The province has been focusing on improving the “intellectual content,” “green content,” and “gold content” of manufacturing, paving the way for Chinese-style modernization.

With a focus on innovation, Guangdong is accelerating the optimization and upgrading of its industrial structure. This includes the construction of new quality productivity, independent and controllable key core technologies, and the transformation of innovation results. The province has established high-level and multi-level laboratory systems, providing a platform for the incubation of scientific and technological achievements.

Furthermore, Guangdong has been strengthening and solidifying industrial chains to enhance the resilience and vitality of the industrial chain. The province has created ten strategic pillar industry clusters, such as new generation electronic information, smart home appliances, and automobile industry, along with ten strategic emerging industry clusters including blockchain and quantum information.

Digital transformation has also been a core focus, with the introduction of measures to provide incentives and subsidies for the digital transformation of industrial clusters. This has promoted the digital transformation of upstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain and supply chain, bringing new vitality to traditional industries.

Overall, Guangdong’s efforts to continuously improve the “intellectual content,” “green content,” and “gold content” of its manufacturing industry are positioning the province as a leader in Chinese-style modernization and a strong manufacturing province. With a focus on innovation, optimization, and digital transformation, Guangdong is paving the way for the future of manufacturing in China.

Share this: Facebook

X

