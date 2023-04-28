Def, from Umberto Bossi to Marta Fascina. Who knocked out the government. The names

Def, the majority goes under: the group with the greatest absences in the majority was that of the League

There were 25 deputies from the majority who did not participate in the vote on the resolution on the budget slippage which was not approved. Scrolling through the voting records, it can be seen that the group with the most absentees was that of the Lega (11), followed by Forza Italia (9) and five from the Brothers of Italy.

Among the 25 majority deputies absent during the vote, 11 belong to the Lega group, 9 to the Forza Italia group and 5 from the Brothers of Italy. The deputies of the League are: Antonio Angelucci, Davide Bergamini, Umberto Bossi, Virginio Caparbi, Andrea Giaccone, Elisa Montemagni, Rossano Sasso, Valeria Sudano, Luca Toccalini, Edoardo Ziello, Gianna Piero Zinzi.

Those of Forza Italia are: Giovanni Arruzzolo, Deborah Bergamini, Marta Fascina, Raffaele Nevi, Andrea Orsini, Francesco Maria Rubano, Gloria Saccani Jotti, Fabrizio Sala, Luca Squeri. Gianluca Caramanna, Beatriz Colombo, Andrea De Bertoldi, Carlo Maccari and Fabio Carmine Raimondo were absent from the ranks of the Brothers of Italy.

