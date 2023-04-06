Home Business Def: GDP trend at +0.9% and deficit at 4.35% (MEF sources)
The trend GDP will settle in the Def at 0.9% and the deficit bar, again on a trend level, will instead be 4.35%.

This was reported by Ansa, quoting sources from the Ministry of the Economy, who underline how the work is going ahead in Via XX Settembre on the basis of the “prudent” approach already demonstrated by Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on the occasion of the Nadef and the Budget law.

Prudence, it is explained, is synonymous with seriousness with respect to Europe and the situation of the Italian public finances and the government will continue along this path.

The Def is expected in the Council of Ministers on Tuesday next week.

