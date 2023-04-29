Def, green light from the Chamber and Senate. A fight breaks out in Montecitorio. VIDEO

The Def goes to both the House and the Senate after yesterday’s knockout of the majority. But a fight broke out in the Chamber

The majority resolution on the deviation from the balanced budget it’s passed today, April 28, both in the House and in the Senate. In the Aula di Montecitorio, this morning, 221 votes were in favor, 116 against.

At Palazzo Madama, however, the document was approved with 112 votes (57 against). The Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, before the passage to the Senate, he had declared: “Well, but it’s not over. We continue as planned with the decree on May 1st. Then always with an attitude of responsibility go on. I think you learn from mistakesI hope similar situations do not happen again in the future.”

The reference is to what happened yesterday, April 27, when the government majority had deserted the benches and the session had been adjourned.

Subscribe to the newsletter

