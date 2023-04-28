Home » Def, illness for a deputy: debate in the Chamber suspended
Business

Def, illness for a deputy: debate in the Chamber suspended

by admin
Def, illness for a deputy: debate in the Chamber suspended

Def, illness for the MP Angelo Bonelli

Angelo Bonelli was taken ill in the Chamber, shortly after intervening in the explanation of vote on the Def. The president Lorenzo Fontana therefore suspended the session for a few minutes.

The co-spokesman of Green Europe and AVS deputy, Bonelli, fell ill in the Chamber, shortly after his speech in the explanation of vote on the Def. “A dizziness”, some deputies report as they leave the hemicycle. The parliamentary assistants immediately arrived to help the deputy.

After a few minutes, the session resumed. Bonelli was accompanied to the infirmary, explains another deputy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Prioritize processes and set the process priority 🚥

You may also like

Studies: Sanctions against Russia strengthen Putin’s support

Markets, too early to bet on a possible...

Everything on stocks: blatant figures for Amazon shares...

Volvo EX90 the new electric SUV is already...

Economic cycle turnover accelerates industrial integration and helps...

Best man affair: Graichen apologizes – “Unfortunately I...

Eni, adjusted operating profit at 4.6 bn. And...

Resolution 16 of 04/24/2023 – Expenditure authorization relating...

Champions, agreement between Amazon and Sky for Milan-Inter...

Intesa Sanpaolo, the shareholders’ meeting approves the financial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy