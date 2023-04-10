Home Business Def, MEF sources: in 2023 GDP +1% and deficit at 4.5%
Growth that centers on 1% of GDP and a deficit of 4.5%, compared to a trend scenario that sees GDP at 0.9% and a deficit of 4.35%: these are these, according to what is learned from MEF sources , the programmatic estimates that the government is preparing to write in the Economic and Financial Document that will be on the table of the Council of Ministers tomorrow.

For 2024, GDP, again in the programmatic framework, will be forecast at +1.4% and debt will settle at “over 3%”. The debt will continue a slow reduction in the next few years until it reaches “140.9% in 2025”.

