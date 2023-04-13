Home Business Def, the complete text on Affaritaliani.it (178 pages). Exclusive
Business

Def, the complete text on Affaritaliani.it (178 pages). Exclusive

by admin
Def, the complete text on Affaritaliani.it (178 pages). Exclusive

GDP, Giorgetti: conservative estimates. The government will support the recovery

The 2023 Economic and Financial Document consists of 178 pages. So far the main points of the first Def of the Meloni government have come out, but Affaritaliani.it publishes the full text of the executive. A very important document for citizens and businesses.

Although the GDP forecasts contained in the Def “are prudent, the will and ambition of this government to grow the Italian economy remains confirmed. In the short term, we will work to support the restart of growth signaled by the latest data, as well as to contain inflation”. This was stated by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, in the introduction to the Economic and Financial Document. “it is entirely realistic to aim for an increase in the growth rate of GDP and employment in the coming years that goes well beyond the forecasts of this Document, along a path of innovation and investment under the banner of the ecological and digital transition and development infrastructure for clean energy transmission and sustainable mobility”.

