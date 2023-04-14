ROMA – In 2024 the Italians, despite the electoral promises of the Meloni government, will go still retired with Fornero rules. A fact certified by the Def, the Economic and Financial Document approved on Tuesday by the Council of Ministers and published yesterday.

Zero for young people and women

For pensions there is absolutely nothing: nothing for womennothing for fragile workers or employed in heavy trades, zero for young people with discontinuous careers, less than zero for today’s working poorpoor retirees of tomorrow.