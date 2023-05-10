Defeat Adidas, lost 39 million: German sneakers no longer walk

Il balance sheet for the first quarter of 2023 for Adidas is merciless: the brand lost 39 million euros, against a gain of 482 million in the same quarter of 2022. In fact, operating profit was 60 million, down 87% on an annual basis, while the margin dropped from 49.9% to 44.8%. It was mainly to “trouble” the accounts the “Yè case”, broke out in October after the anti-Semitic statements of the American rapper Kanye West, with which the German sportwear was carrying on a millionaire partnership for the line sneakers Yeezy.

However, sales have remained mostly stable, despite the 400 million euros lost from the withdrawn collection due to the diplomatic incident. The impression is that historic German sportswear is suffering all the stresses – internal and external – that are thrown at it with no holds barred.

The new head of the group, Bjorn Gulden, had already “put his hands on” at the beginning of the yearproposing that 2023 would be “a chaotic year with disappointing figures”. Yet Gulden managed to see the glass half full: “This result was better than expected and makes us optimistic for the rest of the year. The 20% drop in sales in North America (-5% excluding Yeezy) is in line with our sell-in strategy, linked to high inventory levels and discounts.”

