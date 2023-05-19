Defective airbag recall: 67 million devices in the US

Listen to the audio version of the article

Massive airbag recall in the US, with 67 million devices deemed to pose an unreasonable risk of death or injury. The alarm was raised by the US government agency for transport safety (Nhtsa) which requested Arc Automotive to initiate the maxi recall due to a potential defect in the inflators produced by the Tennessee company and in part by the supplier Delphi. The federal agency’s request concerns devices produced over a period of 18 years and supplied on the US market to various manufacturers such as BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Stellantis and General Motors.

Just GM has recently agreed to bring a million vehicles to the workshop, following an injury that occurred last March due to a faulty inflator. Arc Automotive, on the other hand, declared that it had not found any defect that would justify such a measure because no one has demonstrated the existence of a systemic defect.

The case brings to mind what happened to Takata, a Japanese automotive components company that went bankrupt after the scandal of defective airbags. And in Europe? For now, no official information from the potentially involved manufacturers.

Car recalls: how they came about

How did auto recalls come about? From a book called “Unsafe at any speed”. Insecure at any speed. This was in fact the title of a book that changed the history of the automobile. The author was Ralph Nader. Lawyer. Yes, that Nader who laid the foundations of the US movement for consumer protection and who as a radical-environmentalist ran several times for the presidency of the United States of America. His essay from 45 years ago was a very heavy indictment against the big three of Detroit, guilty of producing cars that gave little or no consideration to the safety of the occupants. The book scrutinized the defects of the Chevrolet Corvair, a large GM sedan characterized by less than approximate road holding.

After all, it exhibited a “crazy” architecture for a car of that size with its improbable cantilevered rear engine like on the European small cars of the time which certainly didn’t shine for road qualities. Those forgettable Fiat 850, Renault 8, Simca 1000 and Nsu Prinz. And the latter resembled the Corvair not only in terms of precarious stability and “sign of the cross” road holding but also in terms of aesthetics. According to Nader, the Corvair was a concentration of technical, constructive and design atrocities. Designed to cost little and make big profits, it overshadowed what a car must necessarily do: move without killing the driver and passengers.